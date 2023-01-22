Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.59

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

