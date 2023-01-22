Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 21,330 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7,304.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BetterWealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,846.3% during the third quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,296.4% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 32,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.3% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 418,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 397,758 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,734.4% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $99.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

