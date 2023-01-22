Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 646 ($7.88).

Several research analysts have recently commented on AUTO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.79) to GBX 700 ($8.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Numis Securities upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 749 ($9.14) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.27) to GBX 528 ($6.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.42) to GBX 635 ($7.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 583.60 ($7.12) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,334.40. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 479.80 ($5.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 707.40 ($8.63). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 552.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 578.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

