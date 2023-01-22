AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 81.2% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $170.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

