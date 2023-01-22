AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,944.29.

AVEVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.29) to GBX 3,100 ($37.83) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,675 ($32.64) to GBX 2,750 ($33.56) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.83) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th.

AVEVA Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $39.72 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $43.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc engages in provision of engineering and industrial software. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Americas. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

