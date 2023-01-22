Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 4.6%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.15 and last traded at $71.15. Approximately 4,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,101,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $69,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

