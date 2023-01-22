B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$6.75

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTO. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTO opened at C$5.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.50. The stock has a market cap of C$5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.84 and a 12 month high of C$6.39.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$512.21 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$55,029.36.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

