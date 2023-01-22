Baader Bank Reiterates €82.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €82.00 ($89.13) target price by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LEG. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($98.91) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($94.57) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.60 ($66.96) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($93.48) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of LEG stock opened at €71.60 ($77.83) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.87. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($107.07).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

