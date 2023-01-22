Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $128.18

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $128.18, but opened at $132.62. Baidu shares last traded at $134.62, with a volume of 31,492 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.28.

Baidu Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Baidu Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Baidu by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

