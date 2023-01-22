Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 1,067,558 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,123,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067,558 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $107,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,791.7% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 677,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,818,000 after acquiring an additional 641,831 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,846.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,895,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,684 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,932.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 269,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,819,000 after acquiring an additional 256,648 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,933.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,454,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,876.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 5.3 %

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $98.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.