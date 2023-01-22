Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 237,878 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,605,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 237,878 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.4% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,249,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.8 %

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $787,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $992.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

