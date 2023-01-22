Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Gap Up to $40.15

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.15, but opened at $41.60. Bank OZK shares last traded at $41.31, with a volume of 2,943 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

Bank OZK Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

