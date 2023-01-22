Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $7.07

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $7.39. Baozun shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 1,709 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BZUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

Baozun Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $521.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. Baozun had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 186,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Baozun by 27.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 151,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in Baozun by 102.4% during the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 487,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 246,474 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Featured Stories

