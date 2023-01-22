Bar Harbor Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,055 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,261 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,683 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $240.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.88.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.