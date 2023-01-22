Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.81) target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 285 ($3.48) to GBX 265 ($3.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 160 ($1.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 130 ($1.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.47).
