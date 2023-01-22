Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.81) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 285 ($3.48) to GBX 265 ($3.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 160 ($1.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 130 ($1.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.47).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

