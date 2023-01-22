Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 544.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 544.83 ($6.65).

BDEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.60) to GBX 440 ($5.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.47) to GBX 490 ($5.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.19) to GBX 462 ($5.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott sold 6,465 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.34), for a total value of £23,015.40 ($28,084.69).

Barratt Developments Stock Down 0.1 %

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 445.10 ($5.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 413.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 418.72. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 313 ($3.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 675.70 ($8.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

