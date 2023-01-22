Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €46.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €46.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Basf Price Performance

Basf stock opened at €52.46 ($57.02) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.14. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a 12-month high of €69.15 ($75.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

