Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Basf from €59.00 ($64.13) to €57.00 ($61.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

BASFY stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. Basf has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.12 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

