Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €103.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €103.00 ($111.96) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($104.35) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of BMW opened at €89.97 ($97.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €79.17. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($109.15).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

