Benchmark Raises Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $170.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Lear Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.24. Lear has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $176.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $69,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,012.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,989. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lear by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lear by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Lear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

