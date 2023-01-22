Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) vs. BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and BridgeBio Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma $70,000.00 93.30 -$18.21 million ($119.48) 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma $69.72 million 18.07 -$562.54 million ($3.36) -2.51

Benitec Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benitec Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Benitec Biopharma has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

69.7% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Benitec Biopharma and BridgeBio Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Benitec Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,613.80%. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.84%. Given Benitec Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Benitec Biopharma is more favorable than BridgeBio Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and BridgeBio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma N/A -203.69% -151.61% BridgeBio Pharma -553.52% N/A -67.43%

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma beats Benitec Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

