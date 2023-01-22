Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) vs. BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Benitec Biopharma and BridgeBio Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Benitec Biopharma
|$70,000.00
|93.30
|-$18.21 million
|($119.48)
|0.00
|BridgeBio Pharma
|$69.72 million
|18.07
|-$562.54 million
|($3.36)
|-2.51
Benitec Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benitec Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Volatility and Risk
Institutional and Insider Ownership
69.7% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Benitec Biopharma and BridgeBio Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Benitec Biopharma
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|BridgeBio Pharma
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
Benitec Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,613.80%. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.84%. Given Benitec Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Benitec Biopharma is more favorable than BridgeBio Pharma.
Profitability
This table compares Benitec Biopharma and BridgeBio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Benitec Biopharma
|N/A
|-203.69%
|-151.61%
|BridgeBio Pharma
|-553.52%
|N/A
|-67.43%
Summary
BridgeBio Pharma beats Benitec Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
