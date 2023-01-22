Berenberg Bank Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €55.00 ($59.78) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($66.30) price target on Basf in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Basf stock opened at €52.46 ($57.02) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €45.14. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a 12-month high of €69.15 ($75.16). The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

