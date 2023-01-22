BetterWealth LLC Acquires 4,431 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,846.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.2% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,861.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $431,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,441,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,758 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

