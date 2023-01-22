BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,410 ($29.41) to GBX 2,310 ($28.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.63) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.07) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,300 ($28.07).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,774 ($33.85) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The stock has a market cap of £140.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 818.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,584.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,362.35. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,040 ($37.10).

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.