BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,500

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,450 ($29.90) to GBX 2,500 ($30.51) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.88% from the stock’s previous close.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.07) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.63) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,300 ($28.07).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,774 ($33.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,584.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,362.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.40 billion and a PE ratio of 818.29. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,040 ($37.10).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

