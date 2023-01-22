BHP Group’s (BHP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,600 ($31.73) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.07) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.90) to GBX 2,500 ($30.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.63) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,300 ($28.07).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,774 ($33.85) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,584.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,362.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.40 billion and a PE ratio of 818.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,040 ($37.10).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

