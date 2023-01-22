Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $24.65

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.65, but opened at $25.51. Bilibili shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 17,662 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Bilibili Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.72 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $1,939,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Bilibili by 155.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 373,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

