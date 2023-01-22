BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,910,000 after buying an additional 518,283 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,508,000 after buying an additional 3,840,388 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,812,000 after buying an additional 299,414 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,636,000 after buying an additional 1,487,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,847,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,527,000 after buying an additional 321,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $142.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.74. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.07.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BioNTech will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

