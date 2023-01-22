biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of biote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 2 5 2 0 2.00 biote 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tilray and biote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Tilray currently has a consensus price target of $5.08, indicating a potential upside of 66.39%. biote has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 168.32%. Given biote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Tilray.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -89.96% -5.10% -4.14% biote N/A -20.05% 5.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tilray and biote’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $628.37 million 2.99 -$476.80 million ($1.05) -2.90 biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A

biote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.

Summary

biote beats Tilray on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About biote

(Get Rating)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

