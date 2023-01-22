Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

BIR stock opened at C$9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.06. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$5.42 and a one year high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$339.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$374.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.