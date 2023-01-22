BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Shares Gap Up to $10.98

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2023

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYDGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $12.01. BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 173 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.