BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Shares Gap Up to $10.98

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $12.01. BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 173 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
