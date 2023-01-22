BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Shares Gap Up to $10.98

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $12.01. BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 173 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

