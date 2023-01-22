Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Block from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Block to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Block stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. Block has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $1,841,216.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $25,289,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,306 shares of company stock valued at $20,369,863 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

