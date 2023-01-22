boohoo group (LON:BOO) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 45 ($0.55) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BOO. Berenberg Bank lowered boohoo group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered boohoo group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 36 ($0.44) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays set a GBX 30 ($0.37) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 68.25 ($0.83).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 46 ($0.56) on Friday. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.11 ($1.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.05. The stock has a market cap of £583.37 million and a PE ratio of -153.33.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

