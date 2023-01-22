boohoo group (LON:BOO) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays set a GBX 30 ($0.37) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 36 ($0.44) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 68.25 ($0.83).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 46 ($0.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £583.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.33. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.11 ($1.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

