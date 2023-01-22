Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives $34.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

BOX stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -281.73 and a beta of 1.06. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $365,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,231,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,231,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,753,424. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 62.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 561,900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BOX by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 435,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 15.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

