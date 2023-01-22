Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BOX by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 561,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BOX by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in BOX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 435,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its position in BOX by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $365,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,231,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $365,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,231,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,753,424. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

