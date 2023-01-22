Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.20

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 7009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braskem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Braskem Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Braskem by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 199,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Braskem by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Braskem by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Braskem by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Braskem by 286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

