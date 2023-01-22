Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

MNRL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Brigham Minerals Stock Performance

MNRL stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.88. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $37.79.

Brigham Minerals Cuts Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 42.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Insider Activity at Brigham Minerals

In other news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $223,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,102,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brigham Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

