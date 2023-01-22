Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Up to $0.81

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.86. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 80 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BHG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

Bright Health Group Stock Up 15.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 190.07% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 598,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 303,307 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $291,174.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 885,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $849,707.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 767,794 shares of company stock valued at $605,596. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,446,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,625,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 89,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,109,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 499,658 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 366.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,574 shares during the period.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

