Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $96.96 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $96,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,886 shares of company stock valued at $48,550,549. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

JNJ opened at $168.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.