Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $96.96 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $96,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,886 shares of company stock valued at $48,550,549. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JNJ opened at $168.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
