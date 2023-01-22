Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) PT at $15.25

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

Alamos Gold stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.02%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

