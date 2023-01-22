Brokerages Set California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Price Target at $56.67

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho began coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

California Resources Stock Performance

California Resources stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20. California Resources has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. California Resources had a net margin of 43.44% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.00 million. Research analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 194.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 722.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

