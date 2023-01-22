Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Target Price at GBX 1,185

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,221.67 ($14.91).

DNLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.81) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.42) to GBX 1,300 ($15.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($13.79) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.79) to GBX 1,150 ($14.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dunelm Group

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 47,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 927 ($11.31), for a total value of £436,654.08 ($532,829.87).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,075 ($13.12) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,279.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 995.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 867.44. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 659.50 ($8.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,354 ($16.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

