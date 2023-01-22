Brokerages Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) PT at $42.17

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 143.05%. The company had revenue of $606.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

