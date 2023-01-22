Brokerages Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Price Target at $24.71

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.
LMND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
Lemonade stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.49.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.17 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 145.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
