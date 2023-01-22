Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

