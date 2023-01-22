BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on BT Group from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($2.81) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a report on Friday, November 4th.

BT Group Stock Up 1.8 %

BTGOF stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

