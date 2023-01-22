C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 4.2%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 14,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,988,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

AI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,922 shares of company stock worth $75,707 over the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in C3.ai by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

