Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 13.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.24.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 35.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

