California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives $65.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,498 shares of company stock valued at $156,572 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. State Street Corp grew its position in California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 135.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,484,000 after acquiring an additional 751,553 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 776,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,132,000 after purchasing an additional 163,725 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 828.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 129,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6,846.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 124,194 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.45. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

